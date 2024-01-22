MQM-P to face defeat in general elections: Senator Waqar

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Gener­al Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)- Pakistan will face defeat in the upcoming general elections in the metropolis. He said that the PPP would emerge as a victorious political party in the general elections.

While addressing a press conference at Peo­ple’s Secretariat here on Sunday, he said that PPP would resolve issues of the city. Waqar Mehdi said that PTI members had announced joining PPP and they belong to NA-245 and PS118 constituencies. He said that over 600 workers of PTI had joined PPP. The Senator said that they did not make fake promises like the PTI leadership. He demanded that the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister arrest of culprits, who attacked a PPP office in Karach