Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced granting residential plots to reporters, photographers and cameramen and 15 per cent quota for journalists working in the newsrooms.

Addressing a ceremony organised for journalists at the CM Office on Sunday, he said that for the first time in the his­tory of Punjab, 3,300 residential plots had been granted to the reporters, pho­tographers, cameramen and journal­ists of the News Room through a trans­parent balloting mechanism. Reporters will be granted 7-marla residential plots, while cameramen and photogra­phers will be granted 3-marla residen­tial plots through a transparent ballot­ing mechanism.

The advertisement for eligibility for acquiring the plot will be advertised on Monday, January 22. Ravi Urban Devel­opment Authority (RUDA) will inform the journalist community about the mode for acquiring the plots.

Mohsin Naqvi said that approximate­ly, one year of the incumbent govern­ment has passed. “Whichever city I vis­it, the only demand being made by the journalist community is to do some­thing substantial for their welfare. To­day, we have fulfilled our promise be­ing made with our journalist brothers.” He said that he is fully aware that ma­jority of the journalists lead a low pro­file lifestyle and they hardly make both ends meal. Residence for the journal­ists is a big issue as residence is a basic need for the journalists across Punjab including Lahore.

Naqvi apprised that a final shape to the journalists residential project has been given after holding a detailed con­sultation in this regard. It was our ut­most strive to find a suitable place and make a long-term planning as well. “We have launched a residential scheme for the reporters, photographers, camera­men and journalists of the News Room belonging to the print and electronic media. We have allocated 200 acres of land in a nice phase of RUDA to resolve residential problems of the journalist community” he said. He informed that 2300 seven-marla residential plots have been allocated for the reporters while 1000 three-marla residential plots have been allocated for the pho­tographers and the cameramen where they can submit their applications. 15 percent quota has been allocated for the journalists of the News Room. CM stated that RUDA has allocated a very nice place for the journalists. The eli­gibility criteria is easy for acquiring a plot. Most of the journalists will qualify for the balloting.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir and Minister for Housing Az­far Ali Nasir have done a great hard work for the well-being of the jour­nalists, he said and added the plot eli­gibility criteria will soon be intimated through advertisements. The journal­ists can apply till 28th of January and balloting will be done before 8th Feb­ruary, he asserted. RUDA will provide a briefing to the journalists for acquir­ing the plots, he maintained. The sole motive behind it is that the journal­ists should be granted a plot on merit as they may belong to any group or a newspaper.

RUDA will inform the journalists with regard to qualifying and will provide a complete plan. It is our utmost strive to arrange balloting before 8th February so that the plots acquisition process can be completed. “We tried to award 10-marla plot but the journalists are in a great number. Every journalist can at least build his house through this scheme. We would try that the Bank of Punjab should provide loans to the journalist community on soft terms for building their houses,” he said.

CM commended the whole team for working diligently for the well-being of the journalists especially Minister for Information Amir Mir and his whole team worked a lot with dedication. The journalists across Punjab including La­hore will be granted plots through bal­loting on merit. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the journalists who have already been granted plots will not be given plots again. For the time being, report­ers, photographers, cameramen and the journalists of the News Room will be granted plots. “It is my duty to do something worthwhile for the journal­ist community. I think that most of the journalists will be adjusted. I give equal importance to all the journalists of Pun­jab and not of the Lahore Press Club only. When I will no longer be on this post, even then I will fight for the rights of the journalist community.” he said.

The journalist community profound­ly thanked the CM. CM Naqvi apprised that journalists from the News Room will also be granted plots. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir met with the CM in this regard. Amir Mir re­quested to allocate a residential quo­ta for the journalists belonging to the News Room. Mohsin Naqvi announced to allocate 15 percent quota in the res­idential scheme for the journalists of the News Room.

CM inspects under-construction residences for police

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Punjab cabinet, paid a visit to the Qurban Lines on Saturday night and reviewed progress of the project to build residences for the police there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar apprised the CM and cabinet members about progress being made on the project.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongo­ing work for building residences and ordered for completing the projects at the earliest. He said high-quality should be maintained in completing the work. Naqvi said that excellent res­idences were being built for the police. Three floors of the apartments would be completed before January 31 and al­lotted to the police officers.

The CM was informed that 24 apart­ments in a 6-storey building were be­ing built for the police personnel in the Qurban Lines. Two lifts would also be installed in apartments.