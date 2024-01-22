Nasa regains contact with mini-helicopter on Mars

WASHINGTON - NASA has re-established contact with its tiny helicopter on Mars, the US space agency said Sunday, after an unexpected outage prompted fears that the hard-working craft had finally met its end. Ingenuity, a drone about 1.6 feet (0.5 meters) tall, arrived on Mars in 2021 aboard the rover Perseverance and became the first motorized craft to fly au­tonomously on another planet. Data from the helicopter are transmit­ted via Perseverance back to Earth, but communications were suddenly lost during a test flight on Thursday, Ingenuity’s 72nd lift-off on Mars. “Good news today,” NASA’s Jet Pro­pulsion Laboratory (JPL) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late Saturday. The agency said that contact had finally been made with the helicopter by commanding Perseverance to “per­form long-duration listening ses­sions for Ingenuity’s signal.” . NASA previously said that Ingenuity had attained an altitude of 40 feet on Flight 72, which was a “quick pop-up vertical flight to check out the helicopter’s systems, following an unplanned early landing during its previous flight.”