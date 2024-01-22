Nawaz Sharif to launch polls campaign in KP today

MANSEHRA - Pa­kistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will address a pub­lic gathering in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Mansehra district on Monday (today). Three-time former prime minis­ter Nawaz Sharif, who re­turned home last year after four years of self-imposed ex­ile in London to lead his Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in general elec­tions, will run from the north­western town of Mansehra. Nawaz Sharif will run for NA-15 (Mansehra-II) seat. Captain (retired) Safdar and Sardar Yousaf have been tasked to review arrangements for the public gathering. Sources fur­ther said Maryam Nawaz will also accompany Nawaz Sharif in the Mansehra public gath­ering. Addressing his maid­en public gathering of election 2024 campaign, Nawaz Shari said that he was ousted from power by the five Supreme Court judges just because he refused to take a salary from his son. Nawaz claimed if he had not been removed from power there would have been no gas loadsheding, inflation and unemployment in the country. The former prime minister further said that be­fore he came to power, terror­ism had brought Pakistan to standstill but he took Pakistan out of the crisis.