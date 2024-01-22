New Delhi has no proof of 2019 Balakot strike success, admits ex-Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD - Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria admitted that In­dia only has narratives but no concrete proof of the success of the 2019 Bala­kot strikes. He made this revelation during an interview with The Wire to mark the launch of his recently pub­lished book “Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship be­tween India and Pakistan”.

“You will perhaps never know for sure how successful the strike was,” the former envoy said during the inter­view. This is the first time an Indian se­nior diplomat who was serving as Indi­an high commissioner in Islamabad at the time of the Balakot strike has admit­ted to the media that to date India has no proof of the targets the Indian Air Force had boasted it had struck in Balakot. In­dia had conducted an airstrike in Balakot on February 26, 2019, while Pakistan re­sponded by conducting airstrikes in In­dian-held territory and an ensuing dog­fight, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets shot down two Indian jets and captured In­dian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Ear­lier when the book was published, a se­nior source at the Pakistan Foreign Office told a section of the press that the former Indian high commissioner “has certain­ly given an exaggerated account of the events. The timing of the release of the book is also suspicious. Clearly, he wants to project Modi as a strong leader who has the ability to take bold decisions.”