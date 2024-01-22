New Zealand beat Pakistan 3-2 in Olympic Hockey Qualifiers

OMAN - New Zealand downed Pakistan 3-2 in Olympic Hockey Qualifiers to claim bronze medal. Despite display­ing a commendable game, Pakistan fell short in this crucial match, finishing in the fourth position and missing the chance to qualify for the Paris Olym­pics 2024. The Pakistani hockey team maintained a lead throughout the first three quarters, showcas­ing skill and determina­tion. However, New Zea­land executed a robust comeback, dominating the latter part of the match and ultimately clinch­ing the victory with a 3-2 score. Abu Bakr Mahmood played a pivotal role for Pakistan, contributing two goals. The first goal was secured through a penalty corner, while the second came from a well-executed penalty stroke. New Zea­land, on the other hand, capitalized on two field goals and a penalty corner to secure their triumph.