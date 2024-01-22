No benefit of lowering CAD without industrial growth: PIAF

ISLAMABAD - As the country has surprising­ly reported a lowering current account deficit (CAD), the Pak­istan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has warned the authorities that the balance of accounts should not be at the cost of industrial growth, which is constantly declining.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol, in a statement, observed the reduction in CAD was due to lower imports, as there were no significant in­creases in exports or inflows. However, the government still struggles to meet the decreas­ing CAD due to low foreign ex­change reserves, as Pakistan’s current account posted a defi­cit of $74 million in previous month of 2023 while on a yearly basis, it was significantly lower, i.e. over 91 percent, than the $849 million recorded in the same month last year. During the first eight months of FY23, Pakistan’s current account defi­cit decreased by 68 percent to $3.8 billion from $12 billion in the same period last year.

As per the central bank data, the country’s exports increased to $3.418 billion in Oct 2023 against $2.902 billion in Oct 2022, reflecting a jump of 18 percent. On the other hand, to­tal imports lowered by 3 per­cent to $5.17 billion in October 2023 against $5.35 billion in the same period last year. Ac­cording to the SBP, Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $1.06 billion in July-October of FY24 as compared to a deficit of $3.1 billion during the same month of last fiscal year (FY23), depicting a massive decline of over $2 billion. The central bank in its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting noted a substantial improvement in the current account balance, as the deficit narrowed over 58 per­cent YoY to $947 million in Jul-Sep FY24, while almost leveling out in Sept 2023.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan that relies heavily on imports to run its economy. A widening deficit puts pres­sure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves that stood at a little over $7.6 billion, according to the latest data.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol stated that the government’s strict policies alongwith high cost of doing business owing to multiple in­creases in fuel cost and energy tariffs have almost halted the industrial production.

He complained that the significant drop in imports through administrative con­trols in the past to manage the low foreign exchange reserves had badly impacted economic activities, he pointed out. The move led to massive unemploy­ment as companies were un­able to import the raw material necessary to keep their manu­facturing wheel running.

While expressing deep con­cern over the severe gas crisis, he stated that the emerging situation has terribly affected industrial activities as well as exports, which would have a devastating impact on the al­ready ailing economy and the lives of millions of poor people due to massive layoffs.

How long an industrialist can bear the burden of paying sala­ries and wages to most of the idle employees if he is unable to produce at full capacity due to the unavailability of raw mate­rial amid persistent gas short­age. He said that the reserves have depleted to a four-year low of $6.7 billion, raising the specter of default on interna­tional payments and foreign debt repayments. He said that the current account deficit de­clined and the primary reason was a 32 percent decline in imports compared to the same month of last year.

However, exports and remit­tances decreased by 13 percent and 14 percent, respectively. He said that surprisingly the cu­mulative export earnings and workers’ remittances (at $4.35 billion) surpassed total imports ($4.26 billion), which suggests the balance of payments has significantly improved in recent months. It is unfortunate that exports are falling due to the global recession while remit­tances are declining because the businesses have to live with.