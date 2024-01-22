Non-state actors termed threat to regional security

ISLAMABAD - Non-state actors were termed threat to regional security at a dialogue on ‘outlook on South Asia Security’ here yesterday.

Pakistan-China Institute, under Friends of Silk Road (FOSR) Initia­tive organised a dialogue on “Outlook of Security Situation in South Asia in 2024.”

In his opening speech, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed highlighted the significance of the current scenar­io, dominated by turbulence and trans­formation. In this context, he analysed China’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) as a new framework for peaceful reso­lution of security issues, since GSI fo­cuses on security as being indivisible, based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. It seeks also to promote a security governance framework, including AI, cyber securi­ty and related security threats based on accepted international norms of behaviour enshrined in the UN Char­ter and international law.

He strongly condemned the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Palestine by Israel. Delving into se­curity issues, he discussed three new realities: the shattering of the Middle East status quo after October 7, seri­ous challenges posed by Non-State Actors, and the complex security sit­uation between Iran, Pakistan, and Af­ghanistan which is now inextricably intertwined with regional geopolitics, necessitating dialogue and diploma­cy. Senator Mushahid Hussain termed the swift and smooth resolution of the Iran crisis as ‘model of crisis manage­ment and crisis resolution’ adding that the two crises, Pulwama 2019 (with India) & Panjgur 2024 (with Iran) had helped Pakistan in establishing certain “regional rules of behaviour based on our red lines in our troubled neighbourhood.” He said, “Iran is not India, but a brotherly Muslim neigh­bour with which Pakistan has no fun­damental conflict of interest.”

In this regard, Mushahid especially praised the Pakistani leadership for their deft handling of the Iran crisis, maintaining a mature and measured, cool and calm approach, while avoid­ing jingoism. Regarding relations with China, he said, “We stand with China because China supports Paki­stan without reservations at all times on all our core interests, and Pakistan too supports China on all its core in­terests, actually, our position on Chi­na is historically correct and consist­ent as Pakistan is on the right side of history.” Senator Mushahid Hussain also quoted verses from Allama Iqbal, 90 years ago, predicting the resur­gence of Asia and rise of China.

In his speech, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir emphasised the urgent need to address the economic chal­lenges facing Balochistan. Highlight­ing the province’s high poverty rate, unemployment, and wealth disparity despite rich resources, Senator Qadir stressed the importance of responsi­ble resource management and equita­ble development. He underscored the transformative potential of Gwadar Port, citing Chinese investments in in­frastructure that have already fuelled economic growth, job creation, and increased trade. He cited tourism as a factor in development and growth.

Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Afzal, for­mer chairman NDMA & DG FWO, de­livered a PowerPoint presentation on “Western Route-CPEC opportunities for development and stability.” The presentation explored the China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and areas of interest for both nations. The analysis highlighted achievements in road infrastructure and power gener­ation under CPEC but emphasised the need for prioritising rail, addressing immediate concerns in water storage and IT infrastructure, and role of pri­vates sector.

Muhammad Amir Rana, Direc­tor of Pak Institute for Peace Stud­ies (PIPS), underscored the pivotal role Balochistan plays in the econom­ic development of the country, giv­en its strategic location on classi­cal routes connecting Asia, East Asia, and Central Asia. In addressing the global North-South divide mirrored in Pakistan, Rana attributes it to in­herited administrative systems from British colonial era. Rana empha­sised the shared objective of redress­ing wrongs of the past and uphold­ing rights of the local communities in Balochistan, advocating for a focused resolution to address long standing demands. He regretted that ‘no at­tempt at reform’ had been made by Pakistan especially in neglected areas like Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his address, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the In­stitute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), emphasised the paramount importance of Pakistan’s unwavering relationship with China, ‘since Chi­na is a trusted friend’. Shedding light on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, which he underscored “ad­dressed key deficits in development and energy.” Ambassador Mahmood also highlighted that President Xi Jin­ping’s GSI was “an alternative para­digm promoting peace building in a world becoming more dangerous.”

Ambassador (Retd) Masood Khalid, former Ambassador to China, high­lighted CPEC’s transformative jour­ney for Pakistan. Reflecting on the challenging security situation in 2013 that deterred all foreign inves­tors, he underscored China’s ground­breaking investment through the CPEC as it was then the only coun­try willing to invest in China. Ambas­sador Khalid’s remarks shed light on how China’s commitment has defied skepticism, reshaping Pakistan’s eco­nomic landscape and fostering a new era of collaboration.

Sultan M Hali, renowned Securi­ty Analyst and author of seven books on China, dispelled various conspir­acy theories surrounding China, the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC. He referred to a 1976 Survey of mineral and natural resources of Balochistan which could be useful in mining and exploration. Emphasizing that CPEC stands as a guarantor of Pakistan’s prosperity, Hali highlighted the na­tion’s capability to diligently under­take necessary preparations and leverage opportunities within the framework of CPEC.

In their speeches journalists from the Quetta Press Club highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public perceptions of the security sit­uation in Balochistan. Shahzada Zu­lfikar, former President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Nurul Haq Bugti and Daniyal Butt, urged the government to pay spe­cial attention to the common people of Balochistan, especially the youth, hold fair and free elections in Ba­lochistan, and instead of “slogans and promises, government should elim­inate bad governance and corrupt practices” so that a conducive envi­ronment be created for successful de­velopment of CPEC.

In his closing remarks, Mustafa Hy­der Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), ex­pressed gratitude to all speakers. Em­phasising the significance of 2024, especially for Pakistan and CPEC, Mustafa Sayed stressed the need for constructive discussions to improve CPEC outcomes. He announced the forthcoming release of a report by PCI, based on the seminar, providing insight into the needs of Balochistan’s stakeholders, especially the people of the province, and proposing a way forward in the context of security challenges which would serve as use­ful input for policymakers.

Around 100+ participants compris­ing media, civil society, Parliament, and academia participated in the di­alogue. The dialogue also featured a candid and insightful Questions & An­swers session.