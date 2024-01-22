One killed, 5 injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD - One woman was killed and five others including a minor girl sustained mul­tiple injuries in two road accidents here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a speeding container hit two women and a minor girl, who were crossing Jhang Road near Lakkar Mandi.

As a result, 25-year-old Tahira Bibi received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Rescue 1122 shifted Sumaira Bibi (30) and Muskan (2 years) to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a stray horse caused col­lision between rickshaw, motorcycle and a car which resulted in injuries to three people including motorcyclist Muhammad Jameel (36) resident of Chak No 45-GB, his wife Shyba (30) and son Hamid (6) near MK Textile Bara Gaseet Pura on Sheikhupura Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injuries to Allied Hospital after providing first aid. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

UAF VC CONCERNED AT REDUCTION IN CITRUS EXPORTS

University of Agriculture Fais­alabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan ex­pressed his serious concerns over reduction in citrus exports from $300 million to $100 million com­pared with the last year.

He was presiding over a workshop, organized by the UAF, the Depart­ment of Agriculture Punjab Govern­ment, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Govern­ment and Federal Ministry for Food Security for citrus farmers in Chak No. 332-GB.

He said that the UAF was making all-out efforts to increase citrus pro­duction and solve problems being faced by farmers.

He said that seedless citrus is fa­vored all around the world. With pas­sage of the time, the citrus has faced various diseases which affected our citrus production badly, he added. The VC said the establishment of cer­tified seed nurseries is the need of the hour for revival of citrus in Pakistan. We have to develop modern nursery mechanism with industry public part­nership, he added.

He said that restoration of ex­isting citrus orchards needs time. Hence, a business model should be brought forward for the orchards with banks so that the farmers could run their circle until the fruits come. In this connection, clusters of different varieties of cit­rus should be made, he added.

Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana Vice Chancel­lor Agricultural University, Multan, said that agricultural prosperity can be ensured by strengthening the re­lationship among farmers and agri­cultural experts.

Secretary Board of Revenue Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq said that in the history of Sandal Bar, the village 332-GB Jakhra was the first settled area in 1892.

He lauded the efforts of the Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan for strengthening liaison between the farmers and the scientists.