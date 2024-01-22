One robber killed, another injured after encounter: Police

KARACHI - One robber was killed and another injured and held with arms, cash and bike after exchange of fire with police here on Sunday.

According to details, the police on a tip-off ap­proached a two-member gang of robbers engaged in looting a motorist near Karachi’s Central Jail. The robbers started firing at police and attempted to flee. In retaliatory firing of police, one robber was killed and another injured and held with arms, cash and a motorcycle. The body and injured rob­ber were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

FIVE INJURED ROBBERS HELD WITH ARMS, OTHER VALUABLES

Five robbers were injured and arrested with weapons and other valuables during separate police encounters in different localities of the metropolis. According to details, the incidents of fire exchanges took place in Garden East, Defence and Bahadurabad areas. In separate police en­counters, five robbers were injured and arrested by police with arms, cash, looted valuables and motorcycles. The detained injured robbers were wanted by police in various crimes and they were shifted to different hospitals.