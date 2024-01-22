Operation against professional beggars launched; 12 held

PESHAWAR - In a deter­mined effort to curb the preva­lence of professional begging, the district administration and the Social Welfare Department in Pe­shawar have initiated a targeted operation in line with directives from the Peshawar High Court and apprehended 12 beggars.

Under the vigilant leadership of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, Additional Assistant Com­missioner Samira Saba, Depart­ment of Child Protection Officer Hafeez, and Manager Darlakfala Madam Hina spearheaded a co­ordinated crackdown, resulting in the apprehension of 12 indi­viduals engaged in professional begging from various locations along the University Road.

These individuals, identified as professional beggars, were promptly transferred to rehabil­itation centres overseen by the Department of Social Welfare.

These centres, equipped to address the unique challenges faced by those caught in the cy­cle of professional begging, aim to provide a comprehensive ap­proach to rehabilitation.

At the core of this initiative is the commitment to offering meaningful alternatives to beg­ging. The rehabilitation pro­gramme encompasses vocation­al training, educational support, and counselling, aiming to em­power individuals with the skills and resources needed for sus­tainable livelihoods.

By addressing the root causes that drive individuals to resort to begging, authorities seek to break the cycle and reintegrate them into mainstream society. Upon successful completion of the rehabilitation programme, the detained individuals will be granted release, provided they commit to refraining from pro­fessional begging.

This approach not only enforc­es the law but also aims to ad­dress the underlying societal issues contributing to the per­petuation of begging.

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir reiterated the continua­tion of such operations, empha­sising the commitment to eradi­cating professional begging from the city. “Our goal is not only to enforce the law but also to extend support and opportunities to those in need, ensuring they have the means to lead dignified lives,” said Commissioner Afaq Wazir.