Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport due to storm

DUBLIN - Airlines cancelled 102 flights in and out of Dublin airport on Sun­day due to a storm that was forecast to rage for the rest of the day, the airport operator said. Storm Isha had also forced 24 aborted landings by 1700 GMT, while 27 flights opted to divert to other airports, Dublin Airport said in a post on social media platform X. Ireland’s national meteorological service Met Eireann is­sued an orange weather warning early on Sun­day for most of the country, including Dub­lin, meaning the winds could significantly im­pact people, property and activity in an area. Parts of the west and northwest were placed under a more severe red warning. Amster­dam’s Schiphol Airport cancelled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when Storm Isha reaches the Neth­erlands, the airport said on Sunday.