Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak, Saudi forces’ joint drill starts at Okara Garrison

Pak, Saudi forces’ joint drill starts at Okara Garrison
Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces started at the Oka­ra Garrison under the auspicious of Multan Corps.

According to the ISPR, the military units of both the nations performed excellent drills at the start of the event. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion. Garrison commander was the chief guest.

According to the ISPR, the joint training pro­gramme will help polish military skills of the personnel through class-room sessions. The chief guest adorned the personnel and officers of both the militaries with badges.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024