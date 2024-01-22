Pak, Saudi forces’ joint drill starts at Okara Garrison

ISLAMABAD - The joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces started at the Oka­ra Garrison under the auspicious of Multan Corps.

According to the ISPR, the military units of both the nations performed excellent drills at the start of the event. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion. Garrison commander was the chief guest.

According to the ISPR, the joint training pro­gramme will help polish military skills of the personnel through class-room sessions. The chief guest adorned the personnel and officers of both the militaries with badges.