Pakistan faces unique challenge of balancing economic growth with climate change

ISLAMABAD - Falling among top five countries vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan faces a unique chal­lenge of balancing its economic growth with the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring food security for its people.

Mostly relying on agriculture that is highly prone to climate change impacts like erratic rain­fall, droughts and floods, the country’s economy, GDP growth and climate finance have be­come crucial factors in overcom­ing environmental crisis and en­suring economic stability.

Understanding the recent happenings, the experts believe that growing environmental challenges were posing serious threat to our sustainable de­velopment and livelihood. With its economic growth intricately linked to ability in adapting to and mitigating climatic effects, global organizations like World Bank, UNEP, UNDP and climate watchdogs have extensively studied and reported on Paki­stan’s climate vulnerability. The World Bank, in its report titled “Pakistan Climate Change: A Risk Assessment,” has cited Pakistan as highly susceptible country to extreme weather events like floods, droughts and heat waves.

In view of serious implica­tions of these events on our ag­riculture, water resources, in­frastructure and human health, the report emphasizes need for immediate action to build resilience and adapt to chang­ing climate. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) also in its report titled “Climate Change in Pakistan: Impacts and Adaptation Strategies,” has men­tioned the adverse effects of cli­mate change on our agriculture, coastal areas and biodiversity and urged for sustainable de­velopment practices, ecosystem conservation and adoption of climate-resilient strategies.

”We are at the crossroads of both climate change and econ­omy due to our vulnerability to climate change, recurrent cli­mate catastrophes, fossil fuel based economy and energy mix,” remarked CEO, Climate Resilient International, Aftab Alam Khan.

“Simply taking the energy sec­tor, we have a mixture of fossil fuel consumption and gradually permeating renewable energy into the existing system. Since, there is inconsistency in just en­ergy transition at household or corporate level, it was hamper­ing our way to a climate resilient future,” Khan said. He stressed across the board capacity build­ing for a holistic and effective outcome and said, “effort in silos would hardly bear any fruit as the task of managing climate cri­sis demands nation’s response as a whole.”

The massive youth bulge, the third most crucial component has been given lesser repre­sentation in policy endeavors, he added. “They can become a conduit for desired outcomes in terms of achieving climate resil­ience at national level.”

Khan mentioned that existing curriculum was inconsistent to pave way for a well planned and intricately designed response to the complex issue of climate change. At the same time, he said, the climate change cross­roads serve as a great oppor­tunity for Pakistan to achieve many ambitious goals and the just energy transition to net zero emissions and a carbon free economy could provide basis for setting up climate resilient infra­structure.

Meanwhile, Climate Watch­dogs like IPCC and GCRI have mentioned to disproportionate impact of climate change on vul­nerable communities, particu­larly women, children and mar­ginalized groups and stressed inclusive and gender-responsive climate policies for disaster risk reduction measures. These as­sessments also underscore the urgent need for international cooperation, financial support and technology transfer to assist Pakistan in its climate adapta­tion and mitigation efforts.

Therefore, it is crucial for Pakistan to collaborate with in­ternational organizations, gov­ernments and stakeholders to address its climate vulnerabili­ties and build a sustainable and resilient future for its people.

“The contemporary state of climate related urgencies needs a thorough attention to address this issue,” stated Dr. Athar Hussain, a Climate Expert and Professor of Meteorology at COMSATS University Islam­abad, Pakistan. “The burden of climate urgencies has to be carried by ourselves in partner­ship with our global stakehold­ers by educating and raising awareness among our people to create a climate resilient na­tion,” he added.

Since, the country is at a criti­cal juncture facing the challeng­es of economic growth and sus­tainable development it is taking significant steps to mitigate climatic impacts by prioritizing climate finance, integrating cli­mate change considerations into policy frameworks and imple­menting adaptation measures.

Pakistan recognized the im­portance of climate financing in supporting sustainable develop­ment initiatives and actively en­gaged with international organi­zations like Green Climate Fund (GCF) to secure financial assis­tance for climate change adapta­tion and mitigation projects.

It revised its National Climate Change Policy to integrate cli­mate change considerations into development planning and pro­mote low-carbon growth.

This policy framework paved way for increased investment in renewable energy, energy ef­ficiency and sustainable infra­structure projects that helped reduce greenhouse gas emis­sions and created new employ­ment opportunities. The coun­try has received funding from international sources, including GCF to support water manage­ment, afforestation, disaster risk reduction and climate-resilient agriculture projects. Pakistan also scaled up its Afforestation Project to plant over two bil­lion trees to combat deforesta­tion and carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, green employment, women entrepre­neurship and sustainable land management.

But, despite these measures the country is yet to go a long way to create a climate-resilient economy as it needs an ongoing process, continuous efforts, col­laboration and innovation.

Pakistan must continue to invest in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture to en­sure a sustainable and prosper­ous future for its citizens.