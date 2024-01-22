Pakistan fully committed to high-quality development of CPEC: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is fully committed to the high-quality development of CPEC.

Talking to Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong in Islamabad today, he said the Chinese support in the next phase of CPEC would be crucial for Pakistan’s industrial development.

He said economic cooperation between the two friendly countries would further cement bilateral ties. He appreciated the Chinese support in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

The President said China is a very dear friend that has always supported Pakistan during difficult times. He highlighted that CPEC projects have contributed to the economic development of Pakistan, besides helping meet its energy needs.

The President said Pakistan wants to learn from the Chinese experiences in IT, education, health, agriculture, and poverty alleviation for its socio-economic development.

The President reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support China on all core issues, including the ‘One China’ Policy, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea. He said Pakistan is grateful to China for supporting Pakistan’s national development and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The visiting Vice Foreign Minister of China said Pakistan and China have a long history of friendly relations which would continue to grow stronger. He said CPEC has yielded fruitful results, adding that both the countries have huge potential for increasing cooperation in various fields.