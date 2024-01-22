Pakistan, Iran on positive track to normalise ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to Tehran Mudasar Tippu, who was called back to Islamabad following the Iranian missile strike inside Paki­stan last, week has extended his stay in the capital for consulta­tions with senior officials at the Foreign Office.

The National Security Commit­tee meeting held on Friday last had decided to restore the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Mudasar Tippu was also invited to the NSC meeting on special invita­tion where he briefed the partici­pants on the bilateral relationship between the two countries as well as presence of Baloch militants hiding inside Iran and operate against Pakistan.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that this was Ambassador Tippu’s second visit to Islamabad in less than a month.

He was here in December 2023 to attend the envoys conference where he gave presentation on how to make trade and economic ties stronger between the two countries. Mudasar Tippu is ex­pected to meet PM Kakar as well as Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Secretary Syras Qazi for fresh instructions on his assignment in Tehran.

Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, follow­ing the NSC meeting had given instructions to Foreign Office to immediately take steps for confidence building measures with Iran so that the ties could be normalised.

Ambassador Tippu is expected to proceed to Tehran after completion of his meetings and consultations with senior officials by next week. Iranian Ambassador for Pakistan is also expected to arrive in Islamabad with­in few days, after the Pakistani government gave positive signal to Iran’s desire for peace and restoration of diplomatic ties.