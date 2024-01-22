Monday, January 22, 2024
Govt to carry out special audit of various departments

Web Desk
3:36 PM | January 22, 2024
National

The Pakistan government has decided to conduct a special audit of various departments to improve their performance.

According to details, the Pakistan government assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of uplifting the performance of its departments and introducing transparency.

According to an official document, Pakistan has shared its plan for a special audit with the international lender. The caretaker government has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for a special audit.

 Sui Southern Gas Company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and other state departments will be audited.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan government reportedly assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of imposing new taxes worth Rs18 billion, monthly.

The sources say the development comes after “do more” demands of the International Monetary Fund.

The government assured the IMF of slapping additional taxes on textiles and sugar to meet the expected shortfall in tax collection.

Web Desk

National

