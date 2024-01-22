Past in Perspect

Monday, January 22, 2024
“It is well that war is so terrible, otherwise, we should grow too fond of it.” –Robert E. Lee

January 22, 2024
The Tet Offensive, launched by North Vietnam­ese forces on January 30, 1968, during the Vietnam War, marked a pivotal moment in the conflict. Initiated during the Tet holiday ceasefire, it was a coordinated surprise attack on over 100 South Vietnamese cities, including Saigon. Though Ameri­can and South Vietnamese forces eventually re­pelled the offensive, the sheer scale and surprise of the attack shattered perceptions of the war’s prog­ress. The event dramatically shifted public opinion in the United States, fueling anti-war sentiment and undermining confidence in the government’s han­dling of the conflict. The Tet Offensive is widely re­garded as a turning point in the Vietnam War

