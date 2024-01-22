Past in Perspect

The Tet Offensive, launched by North Vietnam­ese forces on January 30, 1968, during the Vietnam War, marked a pivotal moment in the conflict. Initiated during the Tet holiday ceasefire, it was a coordinated surprise attack on over 100 South Vietnamese cities, including Saigon. Though Ameri­can and South Vietnamese forces eventually re­pelled the offensive, the sheer scale and surprise of the attack shattered perceptions of the war’s prog­ress. The event dramatically shifted public opinion in the United States, fueling anti-war sentiment and undermining confidence in the government’s han­dling of the conflict. The Tet Offensive is widely re­garded as a turning point in the Vietnam War