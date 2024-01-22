PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) has strategically chalked out an ambitious yearly plan to ensure glob­al presence of Pakistani furniture. Chairing the council’s Board of Direc­tors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, the PFC Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed the annual plan in which throughout the calendar year, the council aims to showcase its diverse range of furniture products in key international expos. This proactive approach would not only help ex­plore new markets but also captivate the attention of foreign buyers, he added. In order to strengthen the global footprint, the PFC envisions collaborative ef­forts by fostering partner­ships with international counterparts. The plan em­phasizes the significance of joint ventures within the furniture industry, fo­cusing to create synergies that can propel the Paki­stani furniture sector onto the international stage, he added. Mian Kashif Ash­faq said by participating in renowned international expos, the PFC endeavours to highlight the crafts­manship, innovation and unique designs inherent in Pakistani furniture.