Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIDE to unveil its ‘reform manifesto’ for socio-economic transformation of country

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is set to unveil its groundbreaking ‘PIDE Re­form Manifesto’ for Socio- Eocnomic transformation of Pakistan. In a momentous stride towards national transformation, the PIDE is set to unveil its ground­breaking titled “PIDE Reform Manifesto: Transforming Economy and Society” today (Jan 22) in a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday. 

Following extensive consultations with key stakehold­ers in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gwadar, and Peshawar, this comprehensive manifesto aims to chart a visionary course for Pakistan’s economic and societal evolution. According to the press release issued from the PIDE the event promises to be a gathering of influential voices, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, profes­sionals, the business community, private-sector inves­tors, academics, analysts, researchers, policy experts, and youth representatives. These diverse perspectives will converge in sessions spanning various themes, pro­viding a platform for in-depth discussions and delibera­tions on future economic and public policy priorities.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024