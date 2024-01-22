PIDE to unveil its ‘reform manifesto’ for socio-economic transformation of country

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is set to unveil its groundbreaking ‘PIDE Re­form Manifesto’ for Socio- Eocnomic transformation of Pakistan. In a momentous stride towards national transformation, the PIDE is set to unveil its ground­breaking titled “PIDE Reform Manifesto: Transforming Economy and Society” today (Jan 22) in a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Following extensive consultations with key stakehold­ers in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gwadar, and Peshawar, this comprehensive manifesto aims to chart a visionary course for Pakistan’s economic and societal evolution. According to the press release issued from the PIDE the event promises to be a gathering of influential voices, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, profes­sionals, the business community, private-sector inves­tors, academics, analysts, researchers, policy experts, and youth representatives. These diverse perspectives will converge in sessions spanning various themes, pro­viding a platform for in-depth discussions and delibera­tions on future economic and public policy priorities.