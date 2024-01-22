PML-N to make country prosperous: Rana Munawar

SARGODHA - District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public wel­fare after being elected on February 8 with a ma­jority of votes.

Addressing meetings at villages of tehsil Sillan­wli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises and towards progress. The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said that general elections would bring dem­ocratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made pub­lic service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Rana Irshad Advocate, Malik Abid Hussain Awan,PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem, PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and oth­er local representatives were also present.