Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to make country prosperous: Rana Munawar

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public wel­fare after being elected on February 8 with a ma­jority of votes.

Addressing meetings at villages of tehsil Sillan­wli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises and towards progress. The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said that general elections would bring dem­ocratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made pub­lic service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

Party activists, including Rana Irshad Advocate, Malik Abid Hussain Awan,PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem, PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and oth­er local representatives were also present.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024