PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD - Former Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority due to its popularity in the masses.

Addressing worker convention or­ganized under the auspices of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan here on Sunday, he said that the country was making tremendous progress under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif before 2018 when an incompetent person was imposed on the nation who inflicted the country with eco­nomic and moral crises.

This hostile man spent his energies only to tame the opposition with men­tal and physical torture for his vested interests. Resultantly, the country suf­fered multifaceted crises, he added.

Sanaullah termed the govern­ment and opposition two wheels of a vehicle and said that both were imperative for national progress and prosperity. He said that the PTI leader followed only one statement throughout his tenure that “Main Opposition Ko Nahi Chhooron Ga”. “That’s why he could not launch any worth-mentioning development project in the country,” he added.

He said that when Nawaz Sharif formed his government in 2013, the country was under the severe grip of loadshedding and terrorism. “How­ever, the PML-N leadership overcame the menaces and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. The PMLN is a pro-people party and due to its popularity, 20 to 25 can­didates from each constituency ap­peared to contest the general election from its platform. This situation cre­ated great difficulties for the central leadership of the party in the distribu­tion of tickets,” he maintained.

“However, it is an indisputable and logical fact that only one candidate from one constituency could be field­ed by any party. Hence, the top lead­ership of the PML-N took better de­cisions on the distribution tickets by redressing apprehensions of all party workers and activists for greater na­tional interest,” he added.

He said that some apprehensions were also raised by Jamiat Ahl-e-Had­ith and the same were addressed ami­cably. “Now the PML-N and Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith would form the government together after winning the February 8 elections,” he added.

He also thanked all leaders of Cen­tral Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan who promised to support the PML-N in the upcoming election.

Former state minister Talal Chaud­hary, former MNAs Mian Abdul Man­nan, Hajji Akram Ansari, ticket holders of PML-N from Faisalabad partici­pated in the convention in addition to district, provincial and central leaders of Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith.