PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats

Party issues 671 tickets for 859 seats across five legislatures: Shehbaz.
ISLAMABAD - Amidst the intensifying election campaigns leading up to the February 8 polls, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated 212 candidates to vie for 266 National Assembly seats. Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar shared the list, indicating that PML-N candidates are set to leave 51 NA seats uncontested. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the polls for NA-15 (Mansehra) and NA-130 (Lahore) constituencies.
PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is set to run for election in NA-119, while Hamza Shehbaz will contest NA-118 in Lahore. Meanwhile, party President Shehbaz Sharif will vie for seats in NA-123 and NA-132.
PML-N has chosen not to field candidates in the following constituencies: NA-4 (Swat-III), NA-19 (Swabi-I), NA-20 (Swabi-II), NA-21 (Mardan-I), NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan-I), NA-45 (Dera Ismail Khan-II), NA-48 (Islamabad-III), NA-54 (Islamabad-III), NA-64 (Gujrat-III), NA-88 (Khushab-II), NA-92 (Bhakkar-II), NA-117 (Lahore-I), NA-128 (Lahore-XII), NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), NA-149 (Multan-II).
Additionally, candidates from PML-N are not participating in the elections for NA-165, NA-185, NA-190 to NA-204, NA-206 to NA-210, NA-212, NA-214, NA-215, NA-217, NA-218, NA-221, NA-223, NA-224, NA-228, NA-239, NA-245, NA-264, and NA-266. The former ruling party, PML-N, has been in discussions for seat adjustments with different political parties, notably Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). The absence of PML-N candidates in certain constituencies is attributed to their seat adjustment agreement with IPP.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif asserted on Sunday that the nation was ready to enter the election, emphasizing the need for nationwide polls despite challenges. Talking to a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to prioritize unity for the country’s better interests.
He highlighted the PDM government’s dedication to Pakistan’s economic survival during its 16-month rule without political agendas.
Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the imperative need for rapid economic development in the country, adding that PML-N as a party dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country. He emphasized that quick economic progress was not only beneficial for the people but overall progress of the nation.
Shehbaz expressed confidence in PML-N securing sufficient seats to form the government at the center. He claimed that “PML-N will “surprise” everyone in the February 8 election.” Providing insights into the party’s preparedness, Shehbaz mentioned that the PML-N has fielded 208 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats. Overall, the party issued 671 tickets for the 859 seats across five legislatures, he added.