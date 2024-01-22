PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats

Party issues 671 tickets for 859 seats across five legislatures: Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD - Amidst the intensifying election campaigns leading up to the Feb­ruary 8 polls, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nom­inated 212 candidates to vie for 266 National Assembly seats. Se­nior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar shared the list, indicating that PML-N can­didates are set to leave 51 NA seats uncontested. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the polls for NA-15 (Mansehra) and NA-130 (Lahore) constituencies.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is set to run for election in NA-119, while Hamza Shehbaz will con­test NA-118 in Lahore. Meanwhile, party President Shehbaz Sharif will vie for seats in NA-123 and NA-132.

PML-N has chosen not to field can­didates in the following constituen­cies: NA-4 (Swat-III), NA-19 (Swabi-I), NA-20 (Swabi-II), NA-21 (Mardan-I), NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-44 (Dera Is­mail Khan-I), NA-45 (Dera Ismail Khan-II), NA-48 (Islamabad-III), NA-54 (Islamabad-III), NA-64 (Gujrat-III), NA-88 (Khushab-II), NA-92 (Bhak­kar-II), NA-117 (Lahore-I), NA-128 (Lahore-XII), NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), NA-149 (Multan-II).

Additionally, candidates from PML-N are not participating in the elections for NA-165, NA-185, NA-190 to NA-204, NA-206 to NA-210, NA-212, NA-214, NA-215, NA-217, NA-218, NA-221, NA-223, NA-224, NA-228, NA-239, NA-245, NA-264, and NA-266. The former ruling par­ty, PML-N, has been in discussions for seat adjustments with different political parties, notably Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty (IPP). The absence of PML-N can­didates in certain constituencies is attributed to their seat adjustment agreement with IPP.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif asserted on Sunday that the nation was ready to enter the election, emphasizing the need for nationwide polls despite chal­lenges. Talking to a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to prioritize unity for the country’s better interests.

He highlighted the PDM govern­ment’s dedication to Pakistan’s eco­nomic survival during its 16-month rule without political agendas.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the im­perative need for rapid economic development in the country, adding that PML-N as a party dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country. He emphasized that quick economic progress was not only beneficial for the people but overall progress of the nation.

Shehbaz expressed confidence in PML-N securing sufficient seats to form the government at the center. He claimed that “PML-N will “sur­prise” everyone in the February 8 election.” Providing insights into the party’s preparedness, Sheh­baz mentioned that the PML-N has fielded 208 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats. Overall, the party issued 671 tick­ets for the 859 seats across five leg­islatures, he added.