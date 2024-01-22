Pneumonia claims lives of 8 children in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE - As many as eight children died of pneumonia and related cases in different areas of Punjab in a single day amid intense cold weather. Punjab Health Department said on Sunday that 799 suspected pneumonia cases were reported across the province in 24 hours. According to the statistics, 108 suspected pneumonic cases were reported from provincial capital Lahore in a single day. Out of the total 799 suspected cases reported across Punjab in 24 hours, 295 were aged between three to 12 months, 68 children aged of two months and 37 children having age of one month. The health depart report said that in January, 108 children died of pneumonia. Punjab Caretaker Health Minister, Dr Javed Akram said that every year same number of pneumonia cases were reported in province and there was no increase in the cases. The minister urged the parents to complete the anti-pneumonia vaccination of their children and take special care of nutrition to increase their immunity.