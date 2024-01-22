President calls for recognition of engineers to propel nation towards sustainable growth

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for continued support and recognition of engineers to propel the nation towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

He was addressing an event titled "PEC Engineers' Excellence Award 2022" in Islamabad today.

The President said Pakistan needed more engineers in various sectors to ensure sustainable development.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Muhammad Najeeb Haroon said Pakistani engineers have made outstanding contribution in multiple areas especially defence production, nuclear technology, telecommunication, manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical industry.

President Alvi also conferred awards upon engineer in different categories to acknowledge their contribution towards the country's development.