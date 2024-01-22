Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President calls for recognition of engineers to propel nation towards sustainable growth

President calls for recognition of engineers to propel nation towards sustainable growth
Web Desk
5:47 PM | January 22, 2024
National

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for continued support and recognition of engineers to propel the nation towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

He was addressing an event titled "PEC Engineers' Excellence Award 2022" in Islamabad today.     

The President said Pakistan needed more engineers in various sectors to ensure sustainable development.    

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Muhammad Najeeb Haroon said Pakistani engineers have made outstanding contribution in multiple areas especially defence production, nuclear technology, telecommunication, manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical industry.                                                        

President Alvi also conferred awards upon engineer in different categories to acknowledge their contribution towards the country's development.   

Not four, only need one-time govt to cope with challenges, change fate of country: Bilawal

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024