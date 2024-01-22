President directs banks to refund Rs2.74m to two fraud victims

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Banking Mohtasib to take up the matter of banking frauds with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to get essential SOPs is­sued so that proven fraudu­lent personnel’s CNICs could be blacklisted, placed at central negative list, and that they avail no banking/financial facility.

The President issued these directions while rejecting two separate representations filed by the United Bank Ltd (UBL) and Bank Alfalah Ltd (BAL) di­recting the banks to pay Rs1.9 million and Rs0.744 million respectively to their custom­ers who fell victim to online banking fraud at the hands of fraudsters.

As per details, one Qaiser Me­hmood who was holding an ac­count with UBL received a call from a number resembling the bank’s helpline and the caller ad­vised him to activate his disabled digital banking app. He activated his app, after which Rs2 million were transferred from his ac­count through multiple transac­tions. Similarly, Brig (Retd) Mu­hammad Arif Shaikh received a call from fraudsters asking him for his banking credentials to re­move some technical flaws from his account. Later, an amount of Rs994,000 was transferred from his account through 19 transac­tions. They asked their respec­tive banks to refund their money, but to no avail.

Feeling aggrieved, they sepa­rately approached the Banking Ombudsman to get relief. The Ombudsman directed the banks to refund the lost amounts to the customers. The banks, then, separately filed representations against the Ombudsman’s deci­sions with the President.

The President held personal hearing of the cases, and having listened to the parties and going through the available record, decided the cases in the com­plainants’ favour. He observed that the banks were found non-compliant with the SBP’s directives regarding implemen­tation of monitoring systems to detect fraudulent transactions. He added that multiple consec­utive transactions were con­ducted but it did not raise alerts and allowed the money to pass through the system. He noted that the banks also failed to es­tablish the legitimacy of trans­actions in terms of Section 41 of the Payment System and Elec­tronic Fund Transfers Act, 2007.

He said that the banks failed to submit any proof of compli­ance with the directions of SBP despite being given ample op­portunity. He concluded that malpractice and maladministra­tion stood established on part of the banks and they were liable to make good the financial loss of the complainants.

The President, therefore, re­jected the representations of UBL and BAL and directed them to pay Rs1,998,500 and Rs744,000 to Qaiser Mehmood and Brig (Retd) Muhammad Arif Shaikh respectively.