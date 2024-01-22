PTF implements strategic changes ahead of Davis Cup clash with India

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), in preparation for the upcoming Group-I Davis Cup tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex's grass courts on February 3-4, has strategically reshuffled its national team, introducing key modifications that aim to enhance the team's performance.

The notable changes include the appointment of Muhammad Abid as the non-playing captain, with Muzammil Murtaza stepping into Abid's position. Shedding light on the decision, Abid revealed, "Yes, I have been made the non-playing captain as Muzammil was inducted into the team." Abid further explained that the opportunity was presented by Aisam ul Haq, who suggested the change to allow the promising Muzammil to showcase his skills. "Muzammil has been performing quite well for some time, so we all decided to give him a chance," expressed Abid.

When asked about the team's prospects in the tie, Abid acknowledged the strength of the Indian team, especially highlighting a formidable player on grass. Despite the challenge, Abid remains optimistic, saying, "Our chances are low, but we will give our best with our strongest team in our home tie, and I believe the Indian team is beatable." He also mentioned that the team would initiate their camp in Peshawar to assess their strengths and weaknesses for the upcoming clash.

Contrary to earlier statements by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan last month, which indicated no changes to the team against India, the recent adjustments include Aisam ul Haq as the playing captain, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, and Barkatullah forming the team. "This is the best combination when it comes to playing on the grass courts," asserted Salim Saifullah during a media talk, accompanied by PTF EVP Khawar Hyat and SVP Saeed Khan, as reported by The News.

Seasoned player Aqeel Khan endorsed the decision to introduce Muzammil, emphasizing the latter's consistent performance in the national circuit. In acknowledging the Indian team's strong record on grass courts, Aqeel Khan remarked that the strategic change was a positive step towards optimizing the team's potential for the upcoming Davis Cup encounter.