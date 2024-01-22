Rescue 1122 working hard to protect lives, properties of citizens: DEO

RAWALPINDI - Rescue 1122 is working hard to protect the lives and the prop­erties of the citizens, providing timely and effective emergency services by the trained staff said District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, Eng Sibghat Ullah.

He urged the citizens to call 1122 in case of any emergency as only timely calls can ensure a timely response. He informed that a total of 472,186 calls were received on the Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi helpline in 2023. Out of the calls, 61,454 were re­lated to accidents and emergen­cies which included road traffic accidents, fire incidents, crimes, drowning, building collapses, ex­plosions, medical emergencies and miscellaneous incidents.

16,429 road traffic accidents, 1330 fire incidents, and 1808 crime incidents were reported to Rescue Rawalpindi in District Rawalpindi in 2023, he said adding, 30 drownings, 22 build­ing collapses, 34 gas/cylinder explosions and 6786 miscella­neous incidents were reported during last year. 35,015 pa­tients of medical emergencies were shifted to nearby hospitals while providing timely first aid, he informed.

Rescue Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to 57,893 persons in 61,454 accidents and emergencies. Rescue 1122 is al­ways available on one call to serve the people, he added. He informed that Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 saved the lives of the victims in thousands of emergency opera­tions conducted during last year and the emergency service main­tained an average response time of less than 7 minutes.