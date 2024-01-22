Monday, January 22, 2024
Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by July 31: Commissioner

APP
January 22, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road proj­ect would be completed by July 31. He informed that the work had been started at the bridges of river Swan and Sil. Thalian Inter­change is also being remodeled while the modeling of traffic net­work of Ring Road and Motorway is also in progress, he said. 

He said that Parks and Horti­culture Authority would give a plan for plantation on both sides of the Ring Road. Over 18 percent physical work of the Ring Road project had been completed, Lia­quat Ali Chatta informed. He said that the Ring Road project would be completed by July 31 and the project would be inaugurated on August 14. There will be no compromise on the quality of the construction work, he added. 

Five interchanges, 11 over­passes and bridges on two rivers, six canals and a railway bridge would be constructed on the Ring Road besides 15 subways.

