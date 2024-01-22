Monday, January 22, 2024
Saeed Ghani demands arrest of attackers on PPP election office

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  PPP Karachi’s President Saeed Ghani on Sunday alleged that the MQM has been in possession of the ‘PSP mafia.’

Addressing a press conference here Saeed Ghani, a former provin­cial minister claimed that “Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been a pow­erless convenor” of the party. He also claimed that after entry of Mustafa Kamal in MQM-Pakistan the party’s remaining vote bank has also left it.

“They could not tolerate the Peo­ple’s Party’s election office in their stronghold after eyeing a clear de­feat in election,” he said.

Saeed Ghani demanded of the authorities to arrest the people in­volved in attack on the PPP’s election office and launch an inquiry about those who orchestrated the attack.

