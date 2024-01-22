Monday, January 22, 2024
Salma Mumtaz remembered on her 12th death anniversary

Agencies
January 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Veteran film actress Salma Mumtaz was remembered on her 12th death anniversary on Sunday. Born in 1926 in Ja­landhar, she moved to Pakistan after partition and settled in Lahore. Salma Mumtaz made her film debut as an actress in the 1960 Urdu language film, Neelofar. She performed in more than three hundred predominantly Punjabi language films during her career. Salma also became known for portraying roles of mothers and motherly figures opposite well known actors, including Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, and Shahid. Some of her best known films included Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Puttar Da Piyar, Heer Ranjha and Sheran Di Jori. Salma Mumtaz also worked behind the camera as a film director and producer.

