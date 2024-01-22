Sania Mirza reacts to Shoaib Malik’s third marriage

MUMBAI - Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s fa­ther on Sunday revealed that her daughter and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got divorced a few months back. “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been di­vorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!” Imran Mirza, the father of the tennis star, announced in a post on X. “At this sensitive pe­riod of her life, we would like to re­quest all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any spec­ulation and to respect her need for privacy,” he added. Imran made the statement a day after Shoaib announced his marriage to Paki­stani actress Sana Javed through an Instagram post. The newly-wed couple shared their wedding pic­tures on Instagram which left the fans surprised, giving rise to speculations that Shoaib was still married to Sania. Sources had re­vealed that the 37-year-old ten­nis player took divorce from the cricketer following their separa­tion in late 2022. They also said that Sania was not happy with the former all-rounder meeting other women, adding that she had been ignoring this for some time. However, Sania took this step after she lost her patience with her spouse. Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 fol­lowing the reports of their sepa­ration. Shoaib and Sania were rumoured to have been divorced with both keeping mum on the matter reportedly due to agree­ments. None of them publically verified their relationship status amid the speculations until now. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik in 2018. Despite the fans noticing some distance be­tween the two, the cricketer had rubbished the rumours multiple times and even posted messages for Sania on social media in a span of four to five months.