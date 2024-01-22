Sardar Mahtab firms to supports PTI

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Mahtab Abbas has boldly declared that he has never cared about the consequences for principles. According to details, following his expulsion from the PML-N, Sardar Mahtab Abbas has reacted to the party’s previous decision, stating that he is contesting the upcoming elections independently. He clarified that he did not seek a ticket from the PML-N, as he believes it’s not the time for political compromises, and he has never worried about the consequences for principles. Meanwhile, the former leader of PML-N Sardar Mahtab Group has announced his support for PTI. The spokesperson for Sardar Mahtab Group, Dr Jhangir Khan, stated that in NA-17 constituency of the National Assembly, PML-N has done an injustice by awarding the ticket to Mubashir Khan. He further added that the group will support PTI’s nominee Ali Khan Jadoon in the elections and stand against the opposing factions of PML-N. It is noteworthy that Sardar Mahtab Abbas, expelled by PML-N in Abbottabad, had declared his support for the independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon just a few days ago.