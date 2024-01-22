Sardar Mahtab firms to supports PTI

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Mahtab Abbas has boldly declared that he has never cared about the con­sequences for principles. According to details, fol­lowing his expulsion from the PML-N, Sardar Mahtab Abbas has reacted to the party’s previous decision, stating that he is contest­ing the upcoming elections independently. He clari­fied that he did not seek a ticket from the PML-N, as he believes it’s not the time for political compromises, and he has never worried about the consequences for principles. Meanwhile, the former leader of PML-N Sardar Mahtab Group has announced his support for PTI. The spokesperson for Sardar Mahtab Group, Dr Jhangir Khan, stated that in NA-17 constituency of the National Assembly, PML-N has done an injus­tice by awarding the ticket to Mubashir Khan. He fur­ther added that the group will support PTI’s nomi­nee Ali Khan Jadoon in the elections and stand against the opposing factions of PML-N. It is noteworthy that Sardar Mahtab Abbas, expelled by PML-N in Ab­bottabad, had declared his support for the indepen­dent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon just a few days ago.