SC bars journalist from recording videos in court premises

In its new guidelines, the Supreme Court of Pakistan barred the journalists from recording a video or YouTube program inside the Supreme Court building.

As per the Supreme Court’s issued new guidelines, the journalists can only enter the court’s premises by showing the Identification cards that confirm their affiliation with the relevant media houses.

The court in its verdict made it prohibited for journalists to record a video or YouTube program inside the Supreme Court’s premises and directed that only one reporter from each channel will be allowed in the courtroom during the hearing of an important case.

Meanwhile, the audio link will be provided to the remaining journalists in other courtroom.

It is worth mentioning here that the President of the Press Association Supreme Court, Tayyab Baloch, penned down a letter to the registrar for the entry of journalists on the media card.