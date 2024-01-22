Seats and lights to be installed before match, Confirms PSB

Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board, Shoaib Khoso, has affirmed that the lighting facilities mandated by FIFA for the upcoming Pakistan vs. Jordan football match in March will be installed well in advance.

According to the letter shared by DG PSB, "The matter was consulted with the P&D Wing of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and it is hereby confirmed that the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Board will be ready to host the FIFA Qualifier Match of Pakistan vs Jordan in March 2024. The lights and seats will be installed well before the match as per required standards, the letter read.

Jinnah Stadium previously hosted Pakistan's home game in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tajikistan in November, drawing a crowd of 24,000 spectators cheering for the national team.