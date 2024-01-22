Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob
Web Desk
3:51 PM | January 22, 2024
National

Security forces have killed seven terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Sambaza Sector, Zhob District near Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the ISPR, these terrorists were involved in terrorists’ activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024