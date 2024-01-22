Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob

Security forces have killed seven terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Sambaza Sector, Zhob District near Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the ISPR, these terrorists were involved in terrorists’ activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.