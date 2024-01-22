Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Monday shot dead seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Zhob district of Balochistan province.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sambaza in Zhob.

Seven terrorists were killed in the operation of the security forces while weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The clearance operation was underway in the area against possible terrorist hideouts, the ISPR said, and added that forces are ready to root out terrorism from the country.

Earlier in May, three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in the North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in the Miranshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed the lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.