MULTAN - At least six persons sustained burn injuries as fire erupt­ed into a house near Peeran Ghaib road here on Sunday. According to Rescue offi­cials, a family lightening fire into a room and suddenly their clothes and beds caught fire. Resultantly, six persons sustained burn in­juries. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted five victims to the Nishtar Hos­pital after providing first aid. The Rescue teams also extinguished the fire.