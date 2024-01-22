Spinners star in Pakistan’s consolation win against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH - Exceptional bowling by Iftikhar Ahmed led Pakistan to a 42-run win over New Zealand in the last game of the five-match T20I series. Pakistan posted 134- 8 in 20 overs while batting first in Hagley Oval, Christchurch. In return, New Zea­land were bundled out for a paltry 92 as the visitors successfully defended a low total to avoid a series whitewash.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to bat first. Tim Southee struck in the first over to remove debutant Haseebullah for a duck. The seasoned duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put up a 53- run second-wicket stand to bring some stability to the innings after the early setback. Ish Sodhi brought an end to the partnership in the 10th over as Babar (13) was caught by Glenn Phillips at deep midwicket.

Fakhar Zaman hit a quick-fire 33 off 16 before he was removed by Southee. Mo­hammad Nawaz fell to Sodhi for just one run. On the subsequent ball, Rizwan was caught by Rachin Ravindra on Matt Hen­ry’s bowling after scoring a run-a-ball 38, including four boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen were dismissed by Ferguson and Henry respectively to bring Pakistan to 114-7 in 18.2 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed 19 off 14, including a six and four, before get­ting out to Ferguson in the last over of the innings. Abbas Afridi hit unbeaten 14 off six, including two maximums. South­ee, Ferguson, Sodhi and Henry all ac­counted for two scalps each as Pakistan were restricted to 134-8 in 20 overs.

Defending a low total, Nawaz aided Pakistan by removing Ravindra for just a run in the second over of the innings. Finn Allen (22) was caught by Haseebul­lah off Zaman Khan’s bowling. Will Young contributed only 12 off 11. Shortly after, Mark Chapman was run out to bring New Zealand down to 54-4, while Iftikhar trapped Tim Seifert (19) leg-before while captain Mitchell Santner fell to leg-spin­ner Usama Mir. Trouble deepened for the home side as both Sodhi and Henry fell victim to Iftikhar, for a run each.

Phillips’ (26) fighting effort went in vain as skipper Shaheen cleaned up the last two wickets to bowl out New Zea­land for 92 in 17.2 overs. Iftikhar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, returning with 3-24, and was adjudged player of the match. Shaheen and Nawaz grabbed two wickets while Zaman and Usama got one apiece.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 134-8, 20 overs

(Mohammad

Rizwan 38, Fakhar Zaman 33;

Tim Southee 2-19, Ish Sodhi 2-22)

beat

NEW ZEALAND 92 all out, 17.2 overs

(Glenn Phillips 26, Finn Allen

22; Iftikhar Ahmed 3-24, M Nawaz

2-18, Shaheen Afridi 2-20) by 42 runs