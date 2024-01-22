Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Store of poultry farm gutted

APP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Pre­cious materials in the store of a poultry farm were re­duced to ashes in a fire in the area of Khurarianwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupt­ed in the store of a poultry farm at Chak No.72-RB BAhmani Wala due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials in­cluding egg trays. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this in­cident, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024