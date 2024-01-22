Store of poultry farm gutted

FAISALABAD - Pre­cious materials in the store of a poultry farm were re­duced to ashes in a fire in the area of Khurarianwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupt­ed in the store of a poultry farm at Chak No.72-RB BAhmani Wala due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials in­cluding egg trays. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this in­cident, he added.