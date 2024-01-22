Strong manufacturing industry enhances country’s position in global supply chains: Meher Kashif

LAHORE - A strong manufacturing indus­try enhances a country’s po­sition in global supply chains, attracts foreign investment and fosters economic partner­ships. Promotion of manufac­turing industry is need of the hour as it is a key driver of economic development and has a significant impact on the national economy. This industry also plays a key role in GDP growth, innovation and global competitiveness. Meher Kashif Younis, Coor­dinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman, expressed these views while addressing a conference on “Impact of Manufacturing In­dustry on Economy” held here on Sunday. Meher was of the view that a thriving manufac­turing sector creates a ripple effect that stimulates over­all economic health. He said the manufacturing industry significantly contributes to a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The produc­tion of goods domestically not only fulfills local demand but also opens avenues for export, ensuring the trade balance. This diversification of the economy helps mitigate risks associated with relying heavily on a single sector. The coordi­nator added that manufactur­ing industry acts as a catalyst for innovation and process of designing, producing, and re­fining products often leads to technological advancements. It also fosters a culture of in­novation, creating a positive feedback loop where advance­ments in manufacturing pro­cesses drive overall economic progress. He said global com­petitiveness is another crucial aspect influenced by a robust manufacturing sector. He said countries with strong manu­facturing capabilities compete effectively in the international market.