Take care of your tongue, Ahsan Iqbal warns Bilawal on debate challenge to Nawaz

LAHORE - PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday infuriated over People’s Party Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto over challenging Nawaz Sharif for an election debate. “It is not the level of Nawaz Sharif to debate with an ‘under-training’,” Ahsan Iqbal here said. “I am warning Bilawal to take the name of our leader with due respect,” PML-N leader said. “We know, how to reply, if he doesn’t care of his tongue,” he warned. PPP Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto in a media interview has challenged the PML-N candidate for prime minister’s office to hold a televi­sion debate with him. Political temper­atures are getting high in the country as the February 08 date of Pakistan’s general elections coming near. Politi­cal opponents using scathing language and exchanging allegations before the election date. PPP Chairman and for­mer foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, targeting the PML-N and its top lead­ership. In an interview he challenged that the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister office to hold a debate on tele­vision with him. “Nawaz Sharif didn’t learn from his mistakes and playing final innings of his political career,” he said. “He will continue the politics of victimization after coming into power. He has to take revenge from Adiala Jail Superintendent and judges,” Bilawal said. “They have presumed before the election that they will win the elec­tion,” he said. “We will surprise them with support from independent candi­dates on Feb 08,” he added.