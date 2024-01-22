Tens of thousands flood protests against far right in Germany

MUNICH - Tens of thousands gathered across Germany again on Sun­day to protest the far-right AfD, after it emerged that par­ty members discussed mass deportation plans at a meet­ing of extremists. The influx of demonstrators was so large in Munich that organisers were forced to cancel a planned march and ask people to dis­perse for safety reasons.

Organisers said some 50,000 people had turned up to the demonstration, twice as many as were registered for the event. An earlier estimate announced to the crowd had put the figure at 200,000, ac­cording to an AFP journalist.

Police estimated a figure somewhere in the middle, around 100,000, according to the German daily Suedde­utsche Zeitung.

Those who made it to the site of the planned protest car­ried signs saying “Nazis out” and “never again is now”.

Some 250,000 people had al­ready gathered in cities across the country on Saturday, ac­cording to ARD estimates.

Demonstrations were called in some 100 locations across Germany from Friday through the weekend, including in Mu­nich, Berlin and cities in the east of the country where the AfD has its strongholds. The wave of mo­bilisation against the far-right party was sparked by a January 10 report by investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and “non-assimilated citizens” at a meeting with extremists. Among the participants at the talks was Martin Sellner, a leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the “great replacement” con­spiracy theory that claims there is a plot by non-white migrants to replace Europe’s “native” white population.