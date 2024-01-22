Three-day annual review, planning meeting, training workshop of Orphan family support program held

HYDERABAD - Three-day annual review, planning meeting and training workshop of the Orphan family support program – a subsidiary of Al Khidmat Foundation Sindh held here at Al Khidmat Complex Khayaban e Yousuf Mirpurkhas on Sunday.

FSO Al Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad Saim Arif shared an annual report of the Orphan Family Support program said that at present 393 Orphan children were registered in Hyderabad to whom Al Khidmat Foundation was providing scholarships for educational assistance and every possible ef­fort was being taken to provide them health and food facility. He further said that AKF was organiz­ing character-building workshops for the mental health of children every month and with the grace of Almighty orphan children registered in orphan family support programs were playing a positive role in society. He said that out of these 84 chil­dren have secured A and A1 grades in academic sessions while 1 registered girl also received a gold medal in District Speech Competition. She said that we were providing loans on easy in­stallments to the mothers of registered children through which they have started different kinds of business and ensured support and sustenance\ of children by making them self-sufficient.