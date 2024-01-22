Monday, January 22, 2024
Tunnel vision: Subterranean London to become tourist hub

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON   -  A battle is brewing over plans to turn so-called spy tunnels beneath central Lon­don into “one of the world’s most unique cultural experiences”, pitting a global financier against local residents. Australian-born private equity entrepre­neur Angus Murray has submitted the proposal to transform the history-rich yet little-known Kingsway Exchange Tunnels -- which stretch for over a mile (1.6 kilometres) -- into a major tourist attraction. If approved, it would host immersive displays show­casing its distinctive heritage as a World War II bomb shelter and then the home of the top-secret Special Operations Executive. A branch of the MI6 foreign in­telligence service, it is considered the inspiration for “Q Branch” in Ian Fleming’s James Bond franchise.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

