Tunnel vision: Subterranean London to become tourist hub

LONDON - A battle is brewing over plans to turn so-called spy tunnels beneath central Lon­don into “one of the world’s most unique cultural experiences”, pitting a global financier against local residents. Australian-born private equity entrepre­neur Angus Murray has submitted the proposal to transform the history-rich yet little-known Kingsway Exchange Tunnels -- which stretch for over a mile (1.6 kilometres) -- into a major tourist attraction. If approved, it would host immersive displays show­casing its distinctive heritage as a World War II bomb shelter and then the home of the top-secret Special Operations Executive. A branch of the MI6 foreign in­telligence service, it is considered the inspiration for “Q Branch” in Ian Fleming’s James Bond franchise.