Monday, January 22, 2024
Twelve criminals nabbed in crackdown

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad arrested twelve criminals including two proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched in the city in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Dolphin Force and Mu­hafiz Squad launched a crackdown against crimi­nals and arrested 12 criminals. 

The teams have arrested two proclaimed of­fenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The teams also recovered six stolen motorcycles, one pistol and three knives from the possession of arrested criminals. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

225 CANDIDATES APPEAR IN PHP PROMOTIONAL TEST

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) promotional ex­amination ‘list A’ was held in which as many as 225 candidates participated 

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

The promotional test was held at Degree Col­lege Shah Rukn-e-Alam in which 80 candidates including 78 constables and two driver constables passed the written test.

The parade test and interview of the passed can­didates was done and monitoring of all stages was made by SP Patrolling Huma Naseeb and promo­tion committee members DSP Rana Muhammad Zaheer Babar, DSP Azhar Gul and DSP Muhammad Tahir Watoo. SP Huma Naseeb said that the de­partmental promotion played an important role in increasing the capacity and highlighting the abili­ties of the police personnel. Promotion List A test was conducted on 100 percent merit basis and police personnel should make hard work, honesty, dedication and competence their motto.

