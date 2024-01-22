Twenty-five killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled Donetsk

DONETSK - Twenty-five people were killed and 20 injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, De­nis Pushilin, the Russian-appoint­ed head of the Donetsk region, said on Sunday. According to Alexei Ku­lemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces bombard­ed a busy area where shops and a market are located. Pushilin said the city was shelled by Ukrainian artillery. There was no immediate Ukrainian comment.

Photographs and video taken at the scene showed crying peo­ple, some of whom said they had lost relatives, and bodies lying on blood-soaked snow near one of the city’s markets. Pushilin announced a day of mourning on Monday in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the name given to the part of the region Russia says it has annexed.

He said emergency services were working at the scene and foren­sic specialists were trying to collect fragments of the weapons used in the attack. In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the attack “a barbaric act of terrorism” by Ukraine that was carried out “with the use of weapons supplied by the West”.

“The Russian side categorically condemns this treacherous strike against the civilian population,” a ministry statement said. Russia, which launched a full-scale inva­sion of Ukraine almost two years ago, has voiced outrage in the past when Ukrainian attacks have killed civilians in Donetsk and oth­er areas. Russia’s own campaign of air strikes and heavy shelling, however, has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. The governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region, Vadym Filashkin, said Russian attacks killed at least two people at two locations east of the city of Donetsk on Sunday.