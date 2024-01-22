Monday, January 22, 2024
Two flights cancelled, 15 delayed after fog engulfs Lahore airport

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   As many as two flights were cancelled while 15 were delayed after dense fog in and around Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Air­port on Sunday morn­ing again disrupted the flights’ operation. Saudi Airlines flight SV-738, from Jeddah to Lahore, and Lahore to Jeddah flight SV-739 were can­celled after fog resulted in a marked reduction in visibility on the run­way. Similarly, Airblues flight PA-471, from Jed­dah to Lahore, had to be delayed by 10 hours and 40 minutes. The air­line’s another flight PA-431, from Abu Dhabi to Lahore, was delayed by eight and a half hours. PA-411, the airlines flight from Dubai to La­hore, was delayed by five hours.

