Two flights cancelled, 15 delayed after fog engulfs Lahore airport

LAHORE - As many as two flights were cancelled while 15 were delayed after dense fog in and around Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday morning again disrupted the flights’ operation. Saudi Airlines flight SV-738, from Jeddah to Lahore, and Lahore to Jeddah flight SV-739 were cancelled after fog resulted in a marked reduction in visibility on the runway. Similarly, Airblues flight PA-471, from Jeddah to Lahore, had to be delayed by 10 hours and 40 minutes. The airline’s another flight PA-431, from Abu Dhabi to Lahore, was delayed by eight and a half hours. PA-411, the airlines flight from Dubai to Lahore, was delayed by five hours.