Underground cabling work of Saddar Bazaar to be completed in 9 months: CEO RCB

RAWALPINDI - Can­tonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has said that under­ground electricity cabling work in Rawalpindi Canton­ment Board’s largest and busiest business center ‘Sad­dar’, will be completed in nine months. He informed that in the first phase, the work on underground cabling was started from Mall Road Sad­dar. Rawalpindi Cantonment had completed the tender process for the civil works. Under the phase-I project, underground cabling work on Mall Road (Service Road North), Haider Road, Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Can­ning Road and Link Roads would be completed. The civil works would be the re­sponsibility of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and the electrical works would be the responsibility of IESCO. A committee comprising senior officers and all the stakeholders had also been formed to make the project transparent, he added. The CEO of RCB said that the board was striving to pro­vide all possible facilities to the residents and the busi­nessmen. The project would increase the beauty of the Cantt area, he added. The board was working hard to provide the residents with a better environment. The authorities concerned had been directed to complete the project within the stip­ulated time frame, the CEO added. Underground elec­tricity cabling in Saddar ba­zaar would also eliminate accidents.