Underground cabling work of Saddar Bazaar to be completed in 9 months: CEO RCB

RAWALPINDI - Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has said that underground electricity cabling work in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board’s largest and busiest business center ‘Saddar’, will be completed in nine months. He informed that in the first phase, the work on underground cabling was started from Mall Road Saddar. Rawalpindi Cantonment had completed the tender process for the civil works. Under the phase-I project, underground cabling work on Mall Road (Service Road North), Haider Road, Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Canning Road and Link Roads would be completed. The civil works would be the responsibility of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and the electrical works would be the responsibility of IESCO. A committee comprising senior officers and all the stakeholders had also been formed to make the project transparent, he added. The CEO of RCB said that the board was striving to provide all possible facilities to the residents and the businessmen. The project would increase the beauty of the Cantt area, he added. The board was working hard to provide the residents with a better environment. The authorities concerned had been directed to complete the project within the stipulated time frame, the CEO added. Underground electricity cabling in Saddar bazaar would also eliminate accidents.