Victoria Beckham reveals her ‘golden glow’ secret

LONDON - Victoria Beckham is sharing her skincare regimen, outlining the steps she takes to achieve a ‘golden glow.’ The 49-year-old fashion designer, known for her fish and vegetable-centric diet, offered a closer look at her disciplined routine, which involves ginger shots, green juice, and five weekly workouts. Taking to Instagram on Saturday with a series of photos, Victoria detailed her morning routine, starting with ‘a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stom­ach.’ Her husband David plays a role in her routine by assisting in the preparation of a ‘green juice,’ which includes ‘broccoli, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, ginger, lemon, and lime.’In the images, the former footballer is seen skill­fully chopping the ingredients before blending. Following her workout, Victoria indulges in a post-exercise smoothie contain­ing protein powder, nuts, and fresh fruit. To conclude her day, she spends 20 minutes reading to ‘switch off from the day.’ Victo­ria captioned her post: ‘My skin health routine.